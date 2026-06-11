WWE, Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit gets new twist

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Lawyers for Vince McMahon, WWE and Janel Grant filed a joint motion for a short adjournment of their upcoming hearing as they look to move the case into confidential arbitration.

Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, accusing the former pro wrestling magnate of sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon stepped down as the CEO of WWE in 2022 and stepped down from TKO in 2024 after the initial lawsuit was filed.

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"The parties are in active discussions regarding a potential agreement to arbitrate the dispute in confidential arbitration that would moot those motions," a document filed in Connecticut District Court read. "They seek this relief in good faith, to avoid unnecessarily consuming the Court’s and the parties’ resources—and so they can focus on progressing the potential arbitration agreement. The Parties respectfully propose that the Court temporarily adjourn the hearing and allow them to file a Joint Status Report within 21 days."

A hearing on the "Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration and Plaintiff’s Renewed Motion for Leave to Serve Motion-Related Discover" was set for June 16.

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Grant, who worked at WWE from June 2019 to 2022, alleged she was "subjected to repeated physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and sexual trafficking perpetrated" by McMahon, and "most senior officials and talent knew about and facilitated the abuse" she experienced.

She’s made various graphic claims against McMahon in separate documents that were filed in the case.

McMahon has maintained his innocence through the process.

TKO Group told The Associated Press in January 2024 it took Grant’s allegations "very seriously."

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"Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE," the company said at the time. "While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally."