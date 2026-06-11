Which 2026 World Cup Group Is Most Exciting? Henry, Ibrahimović, Lalas Debate

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Twelve groups, the most in FIFA World Cup history. But which one is the most exciting?

Thierry Henry has predicted it will be Group I, and not just because Les Bleus are in the group.

"You have to think about Senegal and Norway, who are my two dark horses in this competition," Henry, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, said on "FIFA World Cup Live" on Thursday. "It's going to be tough for Iraq. I do think that the three teams will go forward, so I'm looking forward to that one, and there's another one: Group C.

"Obviously, Brazil and Morocco, but, somehow, the first game, Haiti against Scotland, I do somehow think that Haiti can create an upset with that one."

Kylian Mbappé and France lost to Lionel Messi and Argentina in penalty kicks in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, but have reloaded with a deep squad that's expected to make a deep run. Meanwhile, Senegal made the African Cup of Nations final.

For Zlatan Ibrahimović, Group L is the one to watch.

"Group L. We have England. We have Croatia … Then, we have Ghana with big talents. Let's see what they bring," Ibrahimović said. We have Panama. Unfortunately, in this group, I think they will be a punching bag for England and Croatia, and Ghana might disturb them and take some points."

Harry Kane and England are hoping to avenge a grueling loss to Lamine Yamal and Spain in the Euro 2024 final. England hasn't won a major trophy was in 1966, when it won the World Cup.

As for former USA soccer star and FOX Sports Soccer Analyst Alexi Lalas, he has his eyes on Group D, which includes the United States.

"I think for the first time at a World Cup for the U.S. men's team, that [the country] should not settle. [The country] should expect this U.S. team, given the talent, given the depth, given the experience, to win this group," Lalas said.

"We have not said that before. I don't think that's Pollyanna. I think that's realistic. I wouldn't say that if I didn't believe this team was capable of doing that … I can say it's an ‘easy’ group, and I know that's a loaded type of word, but if I put it up against any group [they've] had in the past, I will take this all day long."

Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye are the three countries in Group D with Team USA.

Team USA's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on Friday night against Paraguay.