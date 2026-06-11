Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry advises Caitlin Clark to protect herself on the court

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Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has some simple advice for Caitlin Clark: Fight back.

Horry, 55, was asked about the criticism the Indiana Fever star has gotten for complaining to the referees, and Horry said Clark needs to protect herself.

"You think about when you when you're the best, everybody want to knock you out. And I think a lot of people are going after her and for me, just play the game," Horry told Fox News Digital at The World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party Blue Carpet at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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"Some other players around the league didn't protect themselves, and the (harassment) went on, so my best advice (for) her is protect yourself. Don't let nobody try to punk you."

Horry played with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and cited him as an example of a player who fought back.

"I think I (played) with one of the greatest players (in) Shaquille O'Neal, he got hammered. I know he's bigger and stronger than Caitlin, but he got to a point where he just started fighting back. You know, someone (elbowed him), you elbow him back."

Clark has taken some hard fouls during her three seasons in the WNBA, with many fans wondering if the treatment from her competitors is intentional. The 24-year-old frequently pleads her case to the referees after contact, which has drawn the ire of fans who say she complains too much.

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Fever fans at least weren’t complaining when Clark buried a game-winning 3-pointer to help secure a 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics on Monday. Clark had 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in the win.

The Fever have had a tumultuous start to the season, but are over .500 at 6-5. In 10 games, Clark has averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Horry played in the NBA for 16 seasons. He began his career with the Houston Rockets, spending four and a half seasons with them and being a key part of their championship-winning teams in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. The Alabama native was then traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he spent half a season before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Horry was a key contributor during the Lakers' three-peat from 1999-2001 and earned his third, fourth and fifth career NBA titles. After spending seven seasons with the Lakers, Horry joined the Spurs, where he won two more championships in 2004-05 and 2006-07.

In 16 seasons, Horry averaged 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.