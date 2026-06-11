Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Indiana Fever

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry advises Caitlin Clark to protect herself on the court

Horry cited Shaq as an example of a star who started retaliating against hard fouls

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield , Larry Fink Fox News
close
NBA great Robert Horry offers Caitlin Clark advice on how to deal with physical play Video

NBA great Robert Horry offers Caitlin Clark advice on how to deal with physical play

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry talks to Fox News Digital about how Caitlin Clark can battle through hard fouls.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has some simple advice for Caitlin Clark: Fight back.

Horry, 55, was asked about the criticism the Indiana Fever star has gotten for complaining to the referees, and Horry said Clark needs to protect herself.

"You think about when you when you're the best, everybody want to knock you out. And I think a lot of people are going after her and for me, just play the game," Horry told Fox News Digital at The World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party Blue Carpet at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark standing on basketball court waiting for play to resume

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark waits for play to resume during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on May 28, 2026. (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

"Some other players around the league didn't protect themselves, and the (harassment) went on, so my best advice (for) her is protect yourself. Don't let nobody try to punk you."

Horry played with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and cited him as an example of a player who fought back.

"I think I (played) with one of the greatest players (in) Shaquille O'Neal, he got hammered. I know he's bigger and stronger than Caitlin, but he got to a point where he just started fighting back. You know, someone (elbowed him), you elbow him back."

Clark has taken some hard fouls during her three seasons in the WNBA, with many fans wondering if the treatment from her competitors is intentional. The 24-year-old frequently pleads her case to the referees after contact, which has drawn the ire of fans who say she complains too much.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Caitlin Clark reacting during a WNBA game

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts after a foul was called during the first half against the Portland Fire at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on May 30, 2026. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Fever fans at least weren’t complaining when Clark buried a game-winning 3-pointer to help secure a 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics on Monday. Clark had 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in the win.

The Fever have had a tumultuous start to the season, but are over .500 at 6-5. In 10 games, Clark has averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Horry played in the NBA for 16 seasons. He began his career with the Houston Rockets, spending four and a half seasons with them and being a key part of their championship-winning teams in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. The Alabama native was then traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he spent half a season before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Robert Horry and Candice Horry posing on the blue carpet at the World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party

Robert Horry and Candice Horry pose on the blue carpet for the World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 9, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Horry was a key contributor during the Lakers' three-peat from 1999-2001 and earned his third, fourth and fifth career NBA titles. After spending seven seasons with the Lakers, Horry joined the Spurs, where he won two more championships in 2004-05 and 2006-07.

In 16 seasons, Horry averaged 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue