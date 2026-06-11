Netherlands Arguably The Best Never To Win A World Cup? Reminders Are Everywhere

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The road leading into the practice facility that the Netherlands is using for its World Cup base camp was supposed to be welcoming, what with those "welkom" signs in Dutch making one of the world's top teams feel right at home.

Even the street name Teal Rising Way — an homage to the Kansas City Current, the National Women's Soccer League franchise whose facility the Dutch are using — has been temporarily changed to "Oranje Rising Way" for the next six weeks in honor of the team's orange colors.

But perhaps someone should have reconsidered the white signs denoting important World Cup milestones for the Netherlands.

Every one of them is a reminder that the country still has never won the tournament.

"How far can we go? Yeah, hopefully all the way," said defender Virgil van Dijk, who will be appearing in his second World Cup, and who will once again captain the Dutch team when it begins group play against Japan on Sunday in Dallas.

"We know how difficult it will be," the Liverpool player acknowledged after a recent training session held under an unrelenting Midwestern sun, which pushed the heat index toward triple digits. "But our full focus will be on Japan, first and foremost. That will get all our attention. We won't look too far ahead. But we all have big dreams, and we'll give all we have."

The Dutch Have Reached Three World Cup Finals But Still Haven't Won It All

The Dutch have long held the unwelcome moniker of best nation never to have won the World Cup trophy. In fact, they are the only nation to have reached three finals without a triumph.

In 1974, the Netherlands had returned to the World Cup after a nearly four-decade drought, and the dazzling play of Johan Cruyff had led it all the way to the final. There, the Dutch faced host West Germany and its star player, Franz Beckenbauer. The Netherlands scored quickly on a penalty kick, but West Germany answered with two goals before halftime, and the Dutch were unable to find the back of the net in the second half before a crowd of more than 78,000 at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

It was disappointing, to be sure, but ask any Dutch fan, and they will say 1978 stung even more.

Once more, facing the host nation in the final, Argentina led 1-0 at halftime before Dick Nanninga managed an equalizer in the 82nd minute. The game remained tied into extra time, when Mario Kempes scored his second goal of the game for host Argentines, and Daniel Bertoni added another for good measure before a boisterous crowd at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The Dutch reached their third final in 2010, when they faced Spain for the title in Johannesburg, South Africa. That match was also decided in extra time after the teams had played to a stalemate, with Andrés Iniesta scoring in the 116th minute.

Strong Results In Some Recent World Cups Give The Dutch Reason To Believe

The Netherlands reached the semifinals in 2014 before inexplicably failing to qualify in 2018. But it was back for 2022 in Qatar with van Dijk leading the way. The Dutch rolled through group play while conceding a single goal, then dominated the U.S. in the round of 16 before losing to eventual champion Argentina on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

But take away penalty shootouts and the Dutch are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at the World Cup. The only nation with a longer such streak is Brazil, which went 13 consecutive matches behind the brilliant play of Pele between 1958 and 1966.

"I think we have a great group of players, especially human beings. We are getting along so well with each other," van Dijk said. "But obviously it's all about the results. It's all about performing. All the players that are here, especially over the years — it's players that have played at the highest level, experiencing amazing things in their careers. Winning trophies. Playing for the biggest clubs.

"They're coming together here and trying to make their country proud. It's the biggest thing you can do."

While the Dutch are favored to get out of their group, the path to the knockout rounds won't be easy. The trio of Japan, Sweden and Tunisia represent a tricky series of matches, and coach Ronald Koeman's team has struggled with injuries; defender Jurrien Timber has already left because of a groin injury and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is nursing a recent hip injury.

It's unclear whether Verbruggen will play Sunday against Japan.

"We know Japan is strong. We've analyzed the team and the players," Koeman said. "We spoke about their system, normally where they play out of, and the physical state of their players. It's difficult. But we believe in ourselves. We respect Japan, but we are Holland, and they will respect us. I think it will be an interesting match, and a difficult one."

Reporting by the Associated Press.