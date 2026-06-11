WWE star Sheamus suffers nasty head wound from apparent gym accident

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WWE star Sheamus was injured in a scary gym accident that left him bloodied.

The four-time WWE champion posted a photo of himself on social media showing him in shock and blood dripping down his face. A second photo showed a giant gash on his head.

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"Gym fail," he captioned the carousel.

Fellow pro wrestlers like Jordynne Grace, Mercedes Moné and others expressed their shock in the comments section of the photo.

"Explain," Grace wrote.

"Holy," Moné added.

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"The Celtic Warrior" is known for putting himself and his colleagues through rigorous training sessions to keep fit for the ring. The 48-year-old WWE veteran is routinely looked at as one of the most ripped wrestlers on the roster.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO HERE

He’s been away from WWE programming after he suffered a shoulder injury. He was expected to be on the card for John Cena’s last event in December, but was removed because of the ailment.

Sheamus debuted on the main WWE roster in 2009. He quickly became well-received and was the prime villain to face Cena for his world championship at the time. Later, he defeated Cena to win the WWE Championship, making him the first Irish-born WWE champion in the company’s history.

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He held the title three more times in addition to being a five-time tag team champion, three-time United States champion and the winner of the King of the Ring, Money in the Bank ladder match and Royal Rumble.