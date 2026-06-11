UFC star Bo Nickal sounds off on America's 'lost young men': Drinking, drugs, sex and fame won't fill the void

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With America 250 right around the corner, the celebration of our nation's big day is sure to be a big one.

The festivities will vary greatly, but one of the most talked about events is the UFC Freedom 250 card happening on the White House lawn on Sunday.

Fox News' own Sean Hannity sat down with UFC star Bo Nickal on his "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" show to discuss the day, as well as his rocket to stardom and a bevy of other topics.

One topic the two touched on in particular was the growing epidemic of "lost boys" that is plaguing the youth of America and how it seems to lead to a destructive path for many young men around the country.

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Hannity asked Nickal directly what his advice to young men who are in desperate need of role models would be, and the young fighter provided some surprisingly grounded words of wisdom.

"They're trying to fill a hole that's not going to be filled with the things that they want," Nickal explained. "Drinking, drugs, sex, money, fame ... and it's just going to continue to be empty."

When pressed on what his solution would be, Nickal turned to his faith.

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"Look to your faith, look to community. Look to family... these are the types of things that have real value."

Nickal lamented the "selfish attitude" that has seemingly permeated throughout the younger generation of men in America, arguing that it may feel good to do things for yourself "in the moment," but it can destroy you in the long run.

By prioritizing your faith and relationships, Nickal argues that you will feel energized, quoting John 10:10 from the Bible.

"The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy. I come to bring you life so that you may live it to the full."

It's all very cogent from a young man (only 30 years old) who is right smack-dab in the middle of the very generation he is trying to guide out of the darkness.

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When Hannity, clearly impressed by his words, offered the suggestion that Nickal should mentor young men, the UFC star didn't shy away.

"I feel passionate about helping young men for sure," said Nickal. "I like talking with them about life."

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"When they do lose... it's going to be alright. You're going to figure it out."

Nickal takes on Kyle Daukaus on Sunday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET.