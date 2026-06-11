Mexico scores first goal of 2026 World Cup on home turf after emotional national anthem in opening ceremony

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The World Cup is underway, with the event kicking off in Mexico, and the first goal seemed to be some sort of destiny.

Shortly after the crowd in Mexico City joined together in singing the national anthem, Mexico scored the first goal of the tournament in just the ninth minute.

The field was tilted in the early going, with Mexico already having two corner kicks, and on another trip to the South African side of the field, it found the back of the net.

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A pass from South Africa's goalie got away from a teammate and was picked off by Erik Lira. The ball was then taken by Julian Quinones, who took just one dribble toward the middle of the field and ripped a right-footed shot into the net, putting the crowd into a frenzy.

Quinones ran to his bench and was mobbed by his teammates.

In its World Cup history, Mexico has won 14 of the 22 games in which it has scored first, drawing five others.

Estadio Azteca, renamed Mexico City Stadium for the tournament, held the tournament's opening ceremonies, during which all 48 competing countries were represented. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in the building with the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

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Grammy Award winner Alejandro Fernandez sang the national anthem, as the Mexican players wrapped their arms around each other and sang in unison. The crowd did the same, and even a member of the Mexican honor guard was captured singing the anthem.

Understandably so, several were seen either letting the tears flow or holding them back as best as they could.

Thursday's match in Mexico marked the first of 104 total matches from now through the final at MetLife Stadium, or New York New Jersey Stadium, on July 19.

Mexico is coming off a disappointing trip to Qatar, as it was the first time since 1978 that it competed in a World Cup and did not make it to the knockout stage. Aside from its ban in 1990 and not qualifying in 1982, it had made it past the group stage in nine straight World Cups it played in.

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It has never made it to the semifinals, last making the quarters in 1986.

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