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The World Cup

Mexico scores first goal of 2026 World Cup on home turf after emotional national anthem in opening ceremony

Julian Quinones ripped a right-footed shot after Erik Lira picked off a South African goalkeeper's errant pass

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Simon Jordan discusses US soccer growth Video

2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Simon Jordan discusses US soccer growth

Talksport presenter Simon Jordan discusses the 2026 FIFA World Cup kickoff in Mexico, highlighting its immense global and growing U.S. influence. Jordan notes soccer's rise to the third most popular sport in America, surpassing baseball and hockey. He is optimistic about the record-breaking tournament, expected to sell 6.5 million tickets, despite past World Cup challenges.

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The World Cup is underway, with the event kicking off in Mexico, and the first goal seemed to be some sort of destiny.

Shortly after the crowd in Mexico City joined together in singing the national anthem, Mexico scored the first goal of the tournament in just the ninth minute.

The field was tilted in the early going, with Mexico already having two corner kicks, and on another trip to the South African side of the field, it found the back of the net.

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Julian Quinones celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal at Mexico City Stadium.

Julian Quinones celebrates with teammates after scoring Mexico's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A pass from South Africa's goalie got away from a teammate and was picked off by Erik Lira. The ball was then taken by Julian Quinones, who took just one dribble toward the middle of the field and ripped a right-footed shot into the net, putting the crowd into a frenzy.

Quinones ran to his bench and was mobbed by his teammates.

In its World Cup history, Mexico has won 14 of the 22 games in which it has scored first, drawing five others.

Estadio Azteca, renamed Mexico City Stadium for the tournament, held the tournament's opening ceremonies, during which all 48 competing countries were represented. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in the building with the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Julian Quinones celebrating after scoring a goal during a soccer match in Mexico City.

Julian Quinones celebrates scoring Mexico's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/FIFA)

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Grammy Award winner Alejandro Fernandez sang the national anthem, as the Mexican players wrapped their arms around each other and sang in unison. The crowd did the same, and even a member of the Mexican honor guard was captured singing the anthem.

Understandably so, several were seen either letting the tears flow or holding them back as best as they could.

Thursday's match in Mexico marked the first of 104 total matches from now through the final at MetLife Stadium, or New York New Jersey Stadium, on July 19.

Mexico is coming off a disappointing trip to Qatar, as it was the first time since 1978 that it competed in a World Cup and did not make it to the knockout stage. Aside from its ban in 1990 and not qualifying in 1982, it had made it past the group stage in nine straight World Cups it played in.

Mexico's forward Julian Quinones celebrating after scoring a goal at Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico's forward Julian Quinones celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group A match against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. (Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images)

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It has never made it to the semifinals, last making the quarters in 1986.

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