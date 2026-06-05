How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia: TV Channel, Live Stream for 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Korea and Czechia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

South Korea, ranked 25th by FIFA, are appearing at their 12th World Cup, with their best finish a fourth-place run in 2002. Czechia enter Group A ranked 40th by FIFA, appearing at their 10th World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result in 1934 and 1962.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia

When: Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico TV: FS1

FS1 Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App

South Korea vs. Czechia Odds

South Africa World Cup Schedule

Czechia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about South Korea vs. Czechia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.