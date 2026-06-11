UEFA appoints Somali referee that was denied US entry over alleged terror links to officiate big game

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A Somali World Cup referee who was barred from entering the United States due to an alleged "association with suspected members of terror organizations" has been appointed to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

Omar Artan was denied entry into the U.S. days before the tournament kicked off in North America by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being flagged for "derogatory" information, a Trump administration official told Fox News Digital.

Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Saturday over "vetting concerns," CBP said in a statement. He was reportedly issued a visa to the U.S. last week, according to the Somali Embassy in Kenya that processed it. He was set to meet with other referees for training at their base in Miami.

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UEFA, though, cited Artan's officiating skills as the reason why he will be on the pitch for the tournament.

"Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement. "Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination. I am grateful to my friend CAF President Patrice Motsepe for supporting enthusiastically our initiative."

CAF president Patrice Motsepe added, "Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African Continent, extremely proud. His receipt of the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025 and his appointment as a referee of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect that he enjoys. I am very thankful to my friend, Aleksander Čeferin for enabling Omar Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup 2026 match. This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football, bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide."

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A Trump administration official said that Artan "was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA. President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country — full stop."

He returned home to Somalia on Wednesday and thanked supporters.

"I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one," he said. "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident."

Somalia is one of about three dozen countries subject to travel restrictions under the Trump administration as it has focused on illegal immigration. Artan was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at the World Cup and is among the top referees in Africa.

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The Super Cup will take place on Aug. 12 between UEFA Champions League champion Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League champion Aston Villa.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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