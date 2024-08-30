Expand / Collapse search
College Football

North Carolina QB Max Johnson exits game after brutal injury, out for the season

Johnson will reportedly miss the remainder of the season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Max Johnson's first season under center for the North Carolina Tar Heels came to an abrupt end Thursday.

The senior quarterback grabbed his leg as he lay on the turf for several minutes in the third quarter of UNC's season opener against Minnesota. Johnson would eventually need the assistance of a cart to exit the field. He was then taken to a hospital. 

On Friday, UNC confirmed Johnson had undergone a medical procedure in Minneapolis. The school also noted he would travel back to North Carolina in the coming days.

Max Johnson on the football field

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson grabs his knee after being tackled during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Aug. 29, 2024. (Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports)

While Johnson is expected to make a full recovery, the injury will sideline him for the rest of the 2024 season, ESPN reported.

Conner Harrell, who played for the Tar Heels in last season’s bowl game after Drake Maye declared for the draft, led the team the rest of the way in the 19-17 win at Minnesota and is positioned to take over the starting job for a Sept. 7 home game against Charlotte.

Max Johnson celebrates

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Aug. 29, 2024. (Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports)

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, had transferred from Texas A&M and won the starting job over Harrell to replace Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall NFL draft pick. 

But Johnson was hurt when his leg bent awkwardly as he was taken to the ground on a blitz by Justin Walley in the second half.

Max Johnson throws a football

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson throws against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Aug. 29, 2024 (Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports)

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown addressed Johnson's injury after the game.

"I hate that Max got hurt for him and for us. Conner [has] got to come on," Brown said.

Johnson, a fifth-year quarterback who started his career with two years at LSU, finished 12-for-19 for 71 yards with one interception while also running for a score. The team awarded Johnson a game ball afterward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.