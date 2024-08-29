Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter shine as Colorado barely gets by North Dakota State in season opener

Year 2 of the Coach Prime era in Boulder is off to a solid start.

Colorado, playing in its first game as a member of the Big 12 conference, took down North Dakota State on Thursday, 31-26.

Colorado had just two drives in the first quarter, totaling less than three-and-a-half minutes, but that’s because they both ended in long scores. Travis Hunter scampered his way 41 yards into the end zone, and Sheduer Sanders found Jimmy Horn Jr. for a 70-yard touchdown.

However, Colorado’s defense was suspect early, and at halftime, NDSU led, 20-17.

Another long Hunter reception got the Buffs inside the 10-yard line to begin the third quarter, but a lucky bounce off a Bison defender’s leg resulted in an interception, killing the drive. But, after forcing a three-and-out, Sanders and Hunter connected again to take a 24-20 lead.

The Buffaloes' defense stepped up in the third, as the Bison were forced to punt on both of their drives in the quarter. Meanwhile, Sanders and Hunter continued to show why they're maybe the best duo in the sport. The pair connected for their third touchdown of the night on an insane catch by Hunter in the end zone to put the Buffs up, 31-20, midway through the fourth quarter.

NDSU quarterback Cam Miller found the endzone with 2:19 left, but the Bison couldn't convert on the two-point conversion. They got the ball back with 31 seconds left at their own eight-yard line, but efforts were too little too late, as the final pass was caught at the five-yard line, giving Colorado the win.

Sanders completed 26 of his 34 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns - Horn (198) and Hunter (132) combined for 330 of those yards.

It's Colorado's first win since Oct. 7 of last year - they lost eight of their last nine games last season, including each of their last six, after beginning last season 3-0.

The Buffs are on the road for their next two games, visiting Nebraska next week, and then headed to Colorado State the week after, before returning home in Week 4 for their first conference matchup against Baylor.

