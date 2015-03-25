Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

No. 23 Northern Illinois improves to 8-0 with 59-20 win over Eastern Michigan

By | Associated Press
  • APTOPIX E Michigan N Illinois Football
    Image 1 of 2

    Northern Illinois wide receiver Da'Ron Brown (4) catches a touchdown pass off the head of Eastern Michigan defensive back Quan Pace (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) (The Associated Press)

  • 40c1ef0c-APTOPIX E Michigan N Illinois Football
    Image 2 of 2

    Northern Illinois wide receiver Da'Ron Brown (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Eastern Michigan defensive back Quan Pace (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) (The Associated Press)

DE KALB, Ill. – Jordan Lynch threw four touchdown passes and caught another as No. 23 Northern Illinois reached its best start as a major program with a 59-20 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The Huskies (8-0, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) never trailed on the way to a season-high in points and second-highest total offense (658 yards).

The Eagles (1-7, 0-4) lost their seventh straight.

Lynch, the nation's No. 7 rusher entering Saturday, also ran for a touchdown while rushing 18 times for 99 yards. He was 16-of-20 passing for 223 yards while tying a career high with four TD passes in less than three quarters.

Tommylee Lewis had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Da'Ron Brown caught three passes for 28 yards and two scores.