No. 23 Northern Illinois improves to 8-0 with 59-20 win over Eastern Michigan

Jordan Lynch threw four touchdown passes and caught another as No. 23 Northern Illinois reached its best start as a major program with a 59-20 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The Huskies (8-0, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) never trailed on the way to a season-high in points and second-highest total offense (658 yards).

The Eagles (1-7, 0-4) lost their seventh straight.

Lynch, the nation's No. 7 rusher entering Saturday, also ran for a touchdown while rushing 18 times for 99 yards. He was 16-of-20 passing for 223 yards while tying a career high with four TD passes in less than three quarters.

Tommylee Lewis had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Da'Ron Brown caught three passes for 28 yards and two scores.