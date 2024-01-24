Nick Kyrgios rips Australian Olympic Committee, vows to not play in this year’s games – even if healthy

Nick Kyrgios wrote on Wednesday that he is considering retiring, and his injuries have played a role in that.

However, he says even if he is healthy, he will not even bother participating in the Olympics this summer in Paris.

Kyrgios is still holding a grudge against the Australian Olympic Committee, saying the way he was treated by them "will never be forgotten."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist said he was "banned" from playing in the 2016 games by the committee and former chef de mission Kitty Chiller because of his behavior, a move he called a "disgrace."

"I was No.13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal. For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioral reasons is something that I just can’t forget," he wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Eight years ago, I was desperate to represent Australia at an Olympic Games, but my mentality has changed. I wanted to play for my country, I can’t say that I still have that desire. And let’s be honest, I haven’t exactly felt like Australia has wanted me to represent it either. I’ve said before, I often feel more at home away from home."

NICK KYRGIOS WITHDRAWS FROM AUSTRALIAN OPEN DUE TO KNEE INJURY

The 28-year-old has been absent from each of the last five Grand Slams, including the ongoing Australian Open in his home country. However, he has found success in the booth at the tournament.

"Even over the past week being at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, I’ve been happy. Of course, there’s a part of me watching on that would love nothing more than to be out there, especially after what I managed to do at Wimbledon 18 months ago in reaching the final against Novak Djokovic," Kyrgios wrote.

"I know I can be one of the best in the world and win major tournaments - if my body lets me. The fire still burns, but it’s not my everything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t know when I will be back," he continued. "I’m hoping I can recover from the wrist injury that required surgery last year in time for Wimbledon and the US Open, but that’s no guarantee. My body may never be the same again and injuries can take you down a different path than you imagined."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.