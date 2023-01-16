Expand / Collapse search
Australian Open
Published

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Kyrgios had a solid 2022 season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Australian Open title contender Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Kyrgios was a hopeful to win the tournament in his home country and to start the 2023 season off right after a monster of a year in 2022. But the 27-year-old, who was set to take on Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament, needed to bail out.

FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference after defeating Tseng Chun-Hsin of Taiwan during a singles match at the Rakuten Open tennis championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

"Bad timing. Injuries are part of the sport," he told reporters Monday, via Wide World of Sports in Australia. "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam."

He said he started to feel discomfort in his knee over the weekend and tried to use Friday’s exhibition against Nick Djokovic as a test to see if he would be able to last during a full match.

"I wanted to give myself hope, I thought I had a chance," Kyrgios added.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves to Daniil Medvedev during second round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. in Montreal.  (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kyrgios, who is known for his bombastic attitude on the court, had a terrific 2022 season. He had his best finishes in Wimbledon and the U.S. Open of his career and won the Citi Open in Washington. He was a runner-up at the All-England Club and made it to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action during his match against Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei on day two of the Rakuten Japan Open at Ariake Coliseum on October 04, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

His decision to withdraw also came as Australian authorities are investigating whether he broke any laws as a picture surfaced of him riding a scooter without a helmet, according to The Guardian. It’s illegal to ride an electric scooter in Victoria without a helmet.

Victoria police commissioner Shane Patton said authorities would reach out to Kyrgios through Tennis Australia.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.