Rachel Nichols no longer NBA Finals sideline reporter amid Maria Taylor drama

Rachel Nichols will not be the sideline reporter for ESPN during the NBA Finals when the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks, the company announced Monday.

Nichols will host "The Jump" throughout the NBA Finals while Malika Andrews will get to be the sideline reporter during the championship.

Nichols was the sideline reporter in the Orlando bubble for last season’s NBA Finals. She replaced Doris Burke last year after Burke had spent 11 years covering the Finals from the sideline.

The replacement came after Nichols’ dig at colleague Maria Taylor surfaced in a New York Times story over the weekend. Taylor will be the pregame and halftime host for the NBA Finals on "NBA Countdown" alongside Jalen Rose and Jay Williams.

"We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump," ESPN said in a statement.

The clip in The New York Times showed Nichols complaining about Taylor getting Nichols’ NBA Finals hosting gig last year over what she suggested was "diversity" reasons.

Nichols apologized on ESPN’s "The Jump" on Monday and was defended by co-hosts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson in the process.

"So, the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story. And I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals," Nichols said.

"But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN. How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team."

The New York Times clip showed Nichols complaining about Taylor getting the gig. She was talking to LeBron James’ adviser Adam Mendelsohn and was unaware she was being recorded.

"I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball," Nichols said. "If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.

"I just want them to go somewhere else — it’s in my contract, by the way; this job is in my contract in writing.

Nichols, who is White, initially joined ESPN in 2004 and was a regular on the network’s flagship show "SportsCenter" as well as the NFL and NBA shows. She left ESPN for CNN in 2013 and was seen doing sideline reporting for TNT’s NBA broadcasts from 2013 to 2016. She re-joined ESPN in 2016. Her husband’s stepmother is Diane Sawyer.

Taylor, who is Black, had primarily been seen on ESPN’s coverage of college football since joining the company in 2013. She started hosting "NBA Countdown" in 2019.