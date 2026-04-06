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NHL team bans fan who bought tickets for group seen celebrating goal with Nazi salute

A video captured of four fans extending their arms in a Nazi salute at the arena in December

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The Dallas Stars on Monday banned a fan from attending games at the American Airlines Center after they bought tickets for a group of spectators who were seen celebrating a goal with a Nazi salute.

Courtney Ripley told WFAA-TV that she was the one who took a video at a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in December, showing the group of four fans extending their right arms with a straightened right hand facing downward.

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Fans lining up outside American Airlines Center before an NHL hockey game in Dallas

Fans line up outside American Airlines Center before the start of an NHL hockey game in Dallas on Oct. 28, 2025. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

The team conducted an investigation that identified the person who bought the group their tickets and subsequently banned them.

"Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena," the team said in a statement. "Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars."

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Dallas Stars players Mikko Rantanen, Matt Duchene, Esa Lindell, Jake Oettinger, and Miro Heiskanen celebrating on ice.

Dallas Stars players Mikko Rantanen, Matt Duchene, Esa Lindell, Jake Oettinger, and Miro Heiskanen celebrate their win over the Winnipeg Jets at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on April 2, 2026. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

"Additionally, we are increasing in-arena messaging regarding the Fan Code of Conduct and how our fans can report violations, along with prioritizing staff training to identify and handle situations that arise," the team added.

The American Airlines Center told ESPN last week that it has "zero tolerance for any acts of hate and/or discrimination."

The NHL has a multipoint fan code of conduct. It states that "the best hockey experiences happen in environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful." Each team has a scripted segment that is shared on their video board, through their public address system or both.

Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque celebrating with teammates on ice at PPG Paints Arena

Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque celebrates his empty net goal with teammates against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on March 28, 2026. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

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The script reminds fans about their respective codes of conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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