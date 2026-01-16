Expand / Collapse search
NHL

NHL commissioner says he 'binged' new hockey reality show 'in one night,' reaffirms stance on Pride jerseys

'Heated Rivalry' centers around two closeted hockey players in a relationship with each other

Ryan Morik
HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry" has taken the world by storm, including National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The show revolves around two closeted professional hockey players in a relationship with each other and has supposedly gained a massive following.

Bettman told reporters that he "binged" all six episodes of the miniseries "in one night."

Gary Bettman talks

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.  (Marc DesRosiers/Imagn Images)

"It was very well done. I think it's a wonderful story. The content, particularly for young people, might be a little spicy. And so you have to balance that out in terms of how you embrace it," Bettman said.

"I thought the storyline was very compelling and a lot of fun, because I could see where they were picking at things that we had in the past, whether it was (Olympics) in Sochi or the All-Star Game in Tampa. It was very well done."

The league garnered controversy in 2023 when it decided to do away with themed jerseys being worn on the ice. Previously, teams wore jerseys during warmups that coincided with the theme night in the arena. That included Pride-themed jerseys, which several players refused to wear in the past. But the same could be said for cancer remembrance, heritage nights or other causes.

Heated Rivalry stars

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on Nov. 24, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.  (Harold Feng/Getty Images)

At the time, Bettman cited potential "distraction" and was steadfast in his stance again this week.

"It wasn’t about Pride jerseys or Pride tape. It was about the fact of bringing things into the game that might not be embraced by the players wearing the jerseys. If some players don’t embrace the cause, whatever it is, then you create a distraction that doesn’t fulfill the purpose," Bettman said.

All 32 NHL teams are scheduled to hold a Pride night this season. The Seattle Kraken recently had players wear jerseys for photo-ops.

Pride game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken

A general view of the score-clock in advance of the annual Celebrating Pride game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on January 18, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The league has been criticized for not making the LGBTQ community welcome at its games, which Bettman called "legitimate concerns" in 2023.

