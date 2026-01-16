NHL commissioner says he 'binged' new hockey reality show 'in one night,' reaffirms stance on Pride jerseys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry" has taken the world by storm, including National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The show revolves around two closeted professional hockey players in a relationship with each other and has supposedly gained a massive following.

Bettman told reporters that he "binged" all six episodes of the miniseries "in one night."

"It was very well done. I think it's a wonderful story. The content, particularly for young people, might be a little spicy. And so you have to balance that out in terms of how you embrace it," Bettman said.

"I thought the storyline was very compelling and a lot of fun, because I could see where they were picking at things that we had in the past, whether it was (Olympics) in Sochi or the All-Star Game in Tampa. It was very well done."

The league garnered controversy in 2023 when it decided to do away with themed jerseys being worn on the ice. Previously, teams wore jerseys during warmups that coincided with the theme night in the arena. That included Pride-themed jerseys, which several players refused to wear in the past. But the same could be said for cancer remembrance, heritage nights or other causes.

At the time, Bettman cited potential "distraction" and was steadfast in his stance again this week.

"It wasn’t about Pride jerseys or Pride tape. It was about the fact of bringing things into the game that might not be embraced by the players wearing the jerseys. If some players don’t embrace the cause, whatever it is, then you create a distraction that doesn’t fulfill the purpose," Bettman said.

All 32 NHL teams are scheduled to hold a Pride night this season. The Seattle Kraken recently had players wear jerseys for photo-ops.

The league has been criticized for not making the LGBTQ community welcome at its games, which Bettman called "legitimate concerns" in 2023.

