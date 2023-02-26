Expand / Collapse search
Boston Bruins
NHL referee takes out Bruins' Brad Marchand with surprise check in bizarre moment

Bruins topped Canucks, 3-1, for sixth straight win

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Boston Bruins continued their impressive win streak on Saturday night with 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, and while it seems like nothing can stop the momentum of this NHL-leading team, one game official briefly slowed down one of the Bruins’ star players. 

Brad Marchand has registered a goal and/or assist in the last five games for the Bruins, and Saturday was no different. 

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck during the second period of their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 25, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck during the second period of their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 25, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Derek Cain/Getty Images)

He scored a goal to help Boston to its sixth straight win, but the star winger was briefly tripped up late in the second period – and it wasn’t any of the usual suspects.

BRUINS' GOALIE LINUS ULLMARK BECOMES 8TH NETMINDER IN NHL HISTORY TO SCORE GOAL ON OWN SHOT

Fan-favorite Wes McCauley, a longtime NHL referee and former player, seemingly checked Marchand close to the boards as he handled the puck with his head tucked. 

The resulting "hit," as some on social media have called it, sent Marchand to the ground with McCauley seemingly unmoved.

Referee Wes McCauley is shown during a game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on January 28, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Referee Wes McCauley is shown during a game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on January 28, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Richard A. Whittaker / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Brad Marchand gets demolished by Wes McCauley along the boards. Huge hit," one person joked on Twitter.

"Wes McCauley is not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need," another user added.

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins scores a goalie goal on a pulled net during the final seconds of their win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena February 25, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins scores a goalie goal on a pulled net during the final seconds of their win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena February 25, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

A wild night for the Bruins was capped off with an empty net goal by Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark, who became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.