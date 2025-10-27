Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL fan falls from upper concourse during Penguins game

It's the third incident to take place at a Pittsburgh facility this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A hockey fan was hospitalized on Monday night after he fell from the upper concourse of the PPG Paints Arena during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against the St. Louis Blues.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Blues. The unidentified man was taken to Mercy Hospital, located a few blocks away from the arena.

Anthony Mantha with his teammates

Anthony Mantha (39) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at PPG PAINTS Arena on Oct. 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The game was not halted at any time while the man was being treated. Pittsburgh police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the man was in critical condition.

"Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time," the Penguins said in a statement.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby became the ninth player in NHL history to score 1,700 points, but acknowledged the awkwardness of speaking about the milestone while the fan incident was still unfolding.

Sidney Crosby waves to the crowd

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, acknowledges the crowd after reaching 1,700 career points during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

"It doesn't feel right to be talking about points when you hear something like that," Crosby said. "Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with that person and their family and hopefully they're OK."

Penguins coach Dan Muse echoed Crosby’s words.

"We all come here for a sport and a game and when you hear something like that, it kind of puts everything else aside," Muse said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

It’s the third incident of this nature to take place at a Pittsburgh stadium this year.

At PNC Park in May, a fan fell from Clemente Wall 21 feet to the warning track during a Pittsburgh Pirates game. He was in the hospital for several days before being discharged.

Bryan Rust shakes hands with his teammates

Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) returns to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

On Saturday night, a worker at Acrisure Stadium suffered injuries to his legs when he fell about 50 feet while doing work near the scoreboard at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home venue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

