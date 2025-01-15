Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has 3 Stanley Cup rings stolen in home burglary

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is the latest athlete to have his home burglarized.

Malkin’s three Stanley Cup rings were among the items taken in the robbery, per KDKA-TV.

The 38-year-old’s home was broken into on the day the Penguins were playing the Ottawa Senators.

Malkin’s Penguins lost 5-0 to the Senators on Saturday, but the star forward didn’t play due to an upper-body injury.

"We are working closely with local authorities and team security," the team said in a statement late Tuesday night. "Malkin has requested that his privacy be respected during this time, and we will have no further comment on the matter."

KDKA-TV also reported that Malkin’s home security system was down during the robbery and that his safe was left open.

Malkin has been in the NHL for 19 seasons, spending them all with the Penguins. He won the Hart Trophy for the league’s most valuable player in 2011-2012, and has 1,328 points (506 goals, 822 assists) in his career.

The FBI warned professional sports leagues late last month that South American organized criminal groups were behind a string of home invasions, according to ABC News. The report said the groups conduct "physical and technical surveillance" to prep for the burglaries. They use social media to get an idea of where and when a person will be gone from their home, and then they make their mark.

Both the NFL and NBA sent memos to teams about home security measures in November following the break-ins of some of their athletes' homes.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes broken into in October.

While the Cincinnati Bengals were playing against the Dallas Cowboys in December, quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was targeted.

In the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves Mike Conley Jr.’s home was burglarized on Sept. 15 while he was attending a Minnesota Vikings game.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis had his home broken into on Nov. 2.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić's home was burglarized at the end of December.

