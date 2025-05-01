Baseball fan in critical condition after 21-foot fall from stands at Pirates-Cubs game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who fell 21 feet from the stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh to the warning track on Wednesday night was in critical condition, officials said.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning in right field on what is known as the Clemente Wall, in honor of Roberto Clemente. The man appeared to cheer Pirates star Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double when he flipped over the guardrail and down to the ground. He lay on his back as medical personnel rushed over to attend to him.

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play," the Pirates said in a statement.

"Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

Pittsburgh Public Safety later put out a statement on X.

"Pittsburgh Police VCU detectives are investigating after a male fell ~20 feet from the bleachers at PNC Park onto the field of play during the @Pirates game," officials said.

"Pittsburgh EMS field medics treated him on scene until he could be transported to the hospital in critical condition."

Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell were among those who alerted umpires of the situation during the play.

"Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there," Shelton said. "I think the umpires saw it because of the way it kicked. It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement."

Cubs players were among those who took a knee as they watched the man get placed on a backboard and onto the medical cart.

"I didn’t see anything happen, but I saw (Counsell’s) face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment," Cubs star Dansby Swanson said. "All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before and I hope I am never part of something like that again.

"It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game. Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want (the fans) to know you love them."

McCutchen offered a prayer on X.

"Truly hate what happened tonight," he wrote. "Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.