Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand gets emotional during tribute video in return Boston

While there may be no crying in baseball, there certainly is crying in hockey.

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand made his return to the TD Garden in the team’s 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night and was very emotional when the Bruins played a tribute video for him.

Marchand, 37, spent over 15 years of his career with the Bruins before being traded to the Panthers prior to last year’s trade deadline. He was the Bruins' captain when they traded him.

After the tribute played, Marchand jumped over the boards and acknowledged the loud ovation he received and the emotions quickly got the best of him. He began to cry on the ice and then sat back down on the bench as he was overcome with emotion.

"Obviously, I just want to thank (the fans) for a very incredible stint here," Marchand said in a pregame interview with NESN. "It’s been the best years of my (life)."

Marchand had two assists in the Panthers' win on Tuesday. He has eight points in eight games so far this season.

Marchand was a key piece of the Bruins' 2010-11 Stanley Cup winning team. The four-time All-Star scored 422 goals and had 554 assists, for 976 points, in 1,090 games with the Bruins.

The forward has played the fourth-most games in franchise history, and has scored the fourth-most goals and is fifth in all-time points.

Marchand was outstanding for the Panthers in their Stanley Cup win last season, as he had 10 goals and 10 assists in the Panthers' 23 playoff games.

