Published

NHL Draft Lottery: Canadiens snag No. 1 pick for first time since 1980

Montreal selected Doug Wickenheiser with the No. 1 pick in 1980

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Montreal Canadiens came away with the luck of the draw on Tuesday night.

The Canadiens came into the NHL Draft Lottery with an 18.5% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, and they did just that. Montreal will have the top pick for the draft for the first time since 1980.

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes is interviewed after being awarded the #1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes is interviewed after being awarded the #1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s the fourth time since 2016 the team in the No. 1 position has retained the No. 1 overall pick. Montreal finished the season with a 22-49-11 record — the worst in the NHL.

The New Jersey Devils will have the second overall pick. It will be the third straight year the Devils. New Jersey was 27-46-9 this season.

National Hockey League Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announces the Montreal Canadiens #1 overall draft position during the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.

National Hockey League Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announces the Montreal Canadiens #1 overall draft position during the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Here’s how the first 16 picks will shake out.

  1. Montreal Canadiens
  2. New Jersey Devils
  3. Arizona Coyotes
  4. Seattle Kraken
  5. Philadelphia Flyers
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Blackhawks)
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Detroit Red Wings
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. San Jose Sharks
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets
  13. New York Islanders
  14. Winnipeg Jets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Buffalo Sabres (from Golden Knights)

The last time the Canadiens had the No. 1 pick was in 1980, and they selected Doug Wickenheiser. In 1971, the team selected Guy Lafleur. In 1969, Montreal took Rejean Houle and in 1968 Michael Plasse. The team first had the No. 1 overall selection in 1963 and selected Garry Monahan.

Doug Wickenheiser #25 of the Montreal Canadiens skates at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 

Doug Wickenheiser #25 of the Montreal Canadiens skates at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.  (Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

The draft will be held at the Bell Centre on July 7 and 8 in Montreal.

