Avalanche star Cale Makar says Predators fans were throwing Skittles at him during Game 4

Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar led the team to a sweep of the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and in the series-clinching game, he said fans were throwing things at him.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who had three goals and seven assists in the sweep, said fans were raining Skittles on him after Colorado defeated Nashville 5-3 on Monday night in Game 4.

"Yeah, the building was really great tonight up until the end, people were throwing Skittles at me during the play, so not too sure why. But other than that the fans were really loud tonight," he told reporters, via Yahoo Sports.

"It was just like in the last minute of the game. A couple Skittles were hitting me. They don’t have Smarties in the States, I don’t think. So it must have been Skittles."

Makar had a goal in Colorado’s win on Monday night. He put his team up 2-1 with a snapshot near the blue line at 13:33 in the second period.

"Anytime you get a chance to end a team’s season, you take it and run," he said. "You try at least. For us tonight, there was a lot of ups and downs, but we wanted this one. I think just the resilience in general showed from our group."

Makar was announced as a finalist for the Norris Trophy before Colorado became the first team to move onto the conference semifinals. He led the defensemen with 28 goals and became the eighth person at his position in NHL history with seven or more points through the first three games of a postseason.

"He might be the best player in the league right now," Nathan MacKinnon said of Makar.

