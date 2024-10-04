NFL will not weigh in on Tua Tagovailoa's return date after Dolphins quarterback's third concussion

The NFL said it will not mediate between the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa about a potential return date.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told reporters Tagovailoa "is seeing the top expert," and the NFL will not have a role in deciding his potential return date.

"Patient autonomy and medical decision-making really matters," Sills said.

"And I think that's what we have to recognize goes on with our concussion protocol as well. Ultimately, when patients make decisions about considering their careers, it has to reflect that autonomy that's generated from discussions with medical experts giving them the best medical advice," Sills said via ESPN.

The Dolphins quarterback has been on injured reserve since Sept. 17 after suffering a scary concussion after a collision with a defender in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The concussion against the Bills was the third documented concussion of his pro career.

During a conference call, Sills and Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president overseeing player health and safety, also said that the NFL had its fewest number of concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015.

There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24% from last year.

One of the reasons for the lower number of concussions is changes to equipment.

"The reason for that change has certainly to do with changes to rules, changes to equipment, including the Guardian cap, as well as a host of other efforts we’ve made over the years to drive the numbers down," Miller said.

There was a nearly 50% reduction in concussions in the preseason among players wearing the Guardian cap in mandated sessions versus the pre-mandate average.

In addition to the Guardian caps, nearly 99% of players wore top-performing helmets, including more than 250 players wearing helmets that the league says provide as much — and in some cases more — protection than a helmet paired with a Guardian cap.

The dynamic kickoff led to fewer injuries in the preseason, but there were still concussions on the revamped play.

"We saw a couple more concussions on the dynamic kickoff than we thought we would see," Miller said. "We haven’t seen any concussions in the first three weeks of the dynamic kickoff in the regular season."

"While there is no finish line in our efforts to make the game safer, the injury data from this preseason is an example of how the league’s deliberate approach to player safety continues to deliver results," Sills said. "We’re committed to building a culture of safety around the game, and this preseason was another positive step in that direction."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

