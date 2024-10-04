Giants star rookie Malik Nabers remains in concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Seattle

New York Giants star rookie Malik Nabers will miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as he remains in concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Friday.

Speaking to the media, Daboll said Nabers has been making "progress" since sustaining a concussion in last week’s Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the extra days between games, Daboll said Nabers will still need more time.

"He’s made progress, but not to the point where he can go out there and play. His safety and well-being is first and foremost," Daboll said.

Nabers, who has 35 catches in his rookie season to top the league, will not travel for the game in Seattle, Daboll added.

The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nabers took a hard fall on the sideline with just over three minutes remaining in the game when he tried to connect with Daniel Jones on 4th and 6.

While Nabers managed to keep both feet in, he was tackled by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who knocked the ball loose for an incompletion. Nabers remained motionless on the ground before eventually being helped off the field. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

His absence will be a costly one for the Giants’ struggling offense.

Nabers is tied for second in the league with 386 yards receiving and tied for third with three touchdown receptions. Second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt, who has seen limited action this season, will likely step in, and Darius Slayton will likely take over for Nabers.

There’s a chance Jones will have some help from a different weapon in Seattle. Star running back Devin Singletary returned to practice Friday and could make an appearance Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.