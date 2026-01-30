NFL, US State Department launch partnership to enhance global sports diplomacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Department of State and the NFL announced Thursday that they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that launches a public-private partnership to enhance the Department’s sports diplomacy initiatives.

The NFL and the U.S. Department of State will collaborate on major sporting events, such as international NFL games, the Super Bowl and the debut of flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

They have affirmed their commitment to promoting football internationally as a means to enhance cultural exchange, youth engagement and public diplomacy efforts. The memorandum of understanding was executed between Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers and NFL executives at a signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

"As President Trump has said, football reflects our timeless American values of family, freedom, unity and hard work. The State Department is proud to partner with the National Football League to highlight American excellence through sports diplomacy, growing the uniquely American game of football to new audiences, new markets and new international fans," Rogers said in a statement.

"Football has the power to bring people together across borders and backgrounds," NFL executive vice president for public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said in a statement. "This partnership with the State Department will be invaluable as we work to grow our game around the world."

The two will collaborate around international games to convene with U.S. and foreign leaders to support sports diplomacy. The NFL will continue to host events, clinics, and training sessions abroad.

The partnership highlights the cultural values in football, such as teamwork, perseverance, discipline and sportsmanship. The State Department and the NFL are working to host 150 events in more than 65 countries across five continents.

The Department’s sports diplomacy programs, through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), will leverage current and former NFL players and coaches as cultural ambassadors. They will also increase support for public diplomacy programs at U.S. embassies and consulates for events such as Super Bowl watch parties and flag football clinics for young international athletes.

