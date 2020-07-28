NFL to allow social justice messages in end zone, players to wear decals of police brutality victims: report

The NFL reportedly unvealed on Monday its social justice plans for Week 1 of the upcoming season, which includes optional decals players can place on their helmet and messages that could be placed in each end zone.

Players who opt to wear the decal will be given a list of names or they can choose a “victim of systematic racism who is not on that list,” NFL executive Anna Isaacson told teams, according to the NFL Network.

“As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL's ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into all broadcasts and across league and club platforms to begin the NFL season and beyond,” the memo reportedly read. “In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with players and received input from the NFLPA.”

In a few of the examples, the messages “It Takes All Of Us” and “End Racism” would be painted on the end line. Names like Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery would be on the back of a player’s helmet.

According to the NFL Network, the league will also go ahead with playing the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of Week 1 games.

The league will reportedly recognize the fearlessness of health care workers, those on the front lines of social justice reform and NFL players’ journeys to the first game of the season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in June vowed that the league would be better in recognizing social justice issues in the U.S. in wake of the death of George Floyd.