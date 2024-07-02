NFL suspends free agent safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. 6 games for allegedly violating PED policy: report

The NFL suspended veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, for six games.

While it wasn’t announced why the league was suspending Gipson, ESPN reported it was due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

It’s unknown what substance Gipson was accused of taking.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gipson's career had a resurgence when he joined the Niners as a depth safety for the 2022 season, but he quickly developed into a starter coming out of training camp.

Gipson, 33, had five interceptions, 61 combined tackles and eight passes defended in 17 games that year.

AARON RODGERS MAKES APPEARANCE AT UFC 303 AMID JETS MINICAMP ABSENCE

San Fran loved what they saw from the veteran ballhawk and gave him a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Gipson started 16 regular-season games at free safety, tallying one interception, three passes defended, one sack and 60 combined tackles.

Prior to playing a key role in a stacked 49ers defense, Gipson bounced around the league, starting with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2012.

He made his lone Pro Bowl team in 2014 with Cleveland, when he totaled six interceptions – a career-high – with 158 return yards from the picks, which led the NFL that season. He had a pick-six, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and 52 combined tackles for the Browns.

In 2016, Gipson joined the Jaguars, playing with their elite secondary, which included Jalen Ramsey, until 2018. He spent one season with the Houston Texans in 2019 before joining the Chicago Bears, a place he called home for two seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gipson is looking for his next opportunity in the NFL, but teams will have to consider if they can go without him for six games to start the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.