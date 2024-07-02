Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL suspends free agent safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. 6 games for allegedly violating PED policy: report

Gipson spent the last 2 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The NFL suspended veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, for six games. 

While it wasn’t announced why the league was suspending Gipson, ESPN reported it was due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. 

It’s unknown what substance Gipson was accused of taking. 

Tashaun Gipson looks on field

Tashaun Gipson Sr. of the San Francisco 49ers defends in coverage during an NFC divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Gipson's career had a resurgence when he joined the Niners as a depth safety for the 2022 season, but he quickly developed into a starter coming out of training camp. 

Gipson, 33, had five interceptions, 61 combined tackles and eight passes defended in 17 games that year.

San Fran loved what they saw from the veteran ballhawk and gave him a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Gipson started 16 regular-season games at free safety, tallying one interception, three passes defended, one sack and 60 combined tackles. 

Tashaun Gipson points on field

Tashaun Gipson Sr. of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a play during the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Prior to playing a key role in a stacked 49ers defense, Gipson bounced around the league, starting with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2012. 

He made his lone Pro Bowl team in 2014 with Cleveland, when he totaled six interceptions – a career-high – with 158 return yards from the picks, which led the NFL that season. He had a pick-six, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and 52 combined tackles for the Browns. 

In 2016, Gipson joined the Jaguars, playing with their elite secondary, which included Jalen Ramsey, until 2018. He spent one season with the Houston Texans in 2019 before joining the Chicago Bears, a place he called home for two seasons. 

Tashaun Gipson runs on field

Tashaun Gipson Sr. of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after forcing a fumble during the NFC championship against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gipson is looking for his next opportunity in the NFL, but teams will have to consider if they can go without him for six games to start the season.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.