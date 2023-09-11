Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

NFL stars react to Aaron Rodgers' ankle injury in Jets debut: 'Praying for the best'

Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and more react to Rodgers injury news

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Everyone at MetLife Stadium and those watching "Monday Night Football" at home couldn’t have been more shocked to see New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers get carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury on his first drive with his new team.

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd, and after initially getting up, the four-time MVP went back down to the turf and needed trainers to walk him off the field.

The NFL world was collectively upset to see Rodgers start his season in this fashion and their reactions were all over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leonard Floyd sacks Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 11, 2023. (Elsa/Getty Images)

It started with Peyton Manning, who was on his simulcast with little brother Eli Manning, as he shared his reaction to the situation after seeing Rodgers get placed on a cart to leave the field.

"Holy cow, I cannot believe this," Manning said. "I thought it was just an ankle [injury]. I thought we’d tape it up and get him back in there. Come on, dang."

AARON RODGERS' JETS DEBUT ENDS EARLY AFTER ANKLE INJURY

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and 2022 MVP Patrick Mahomes was among those who shared their prayers for Rodgers on social media.

"Hate that man… Praying for the best," Mahomes wrote with a praying hands emoji.

Pat McAfee added, "Man…Jets fans have to have the worst experience as sports fans on earth."

Aaron Rodgers back to the tunnel

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 11, 2023. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Another ESPN colleague with McAfee, Ryan Clark, initially thought that Rodgers broke his ankle, but now he’s hoping it isn’t something even more after X-rays came back negative.

"Nah look more Achilles now. Hope I’m wrong," Clark wrote.

Rodgers was seen being carted off with a walking boot to the X-ray room where the Jets announced that the results came back negative, but he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Aaron Rodgers walks on field with ball

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 11, 2023. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More news may come on Rodgers’ injury soon, but the Jets and their fan base are likely fearing the worst as his highly anticipated debut has quickly turned sour.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.