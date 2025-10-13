Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL star Za'Darius Smith retires from league at 33

Smith received a Pro Bowl nod three times in his career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFL star Za’Darius Smith announced his decision to retire on Monday at 33 years old.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, who was in his 11th year in the league, announced his decision in a post on social media.

Za'Darius Smith leaves Arrowhead Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) guestures to fans prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"I knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected," he wrote on Instagram. "Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!

"This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family’s lives forever — and for that, I’m forever grateful.

"This career has taken me across the world — from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community. There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man."

Za'Darius Smith with the Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates 31-9 win over Minnesota Vikings as he exits the field at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Smith was with the Philadelphia Eagles when he announced his retirement. He played five games for the Eagles and had 1.5 sacks with 10 tackles.

He got his start when the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He played four seasons with Baltimore before he joined the Green Bay Packers.

Smith then spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions before he joined the Eagles this season.

Za'Darius Smith after sacking Bo Nix

Philadelphia Eagles' Za'Darius Smith celebrates sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix with teammate Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He will retire with 70.5 sacks and 343 tackles in 145 career games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

