NFL star Xavier Worthy recalls meeting Taylor Swift after Chiefs' AFC title game win: 'She's taller than me'

NFL rookie Xavier Worthy is sharing some details about meeting Taylor Swift.

The music star made her way to the field inside Arrowhead Stadium shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Cameras captured Worthy taking note of Swift's stature moments after he greeted the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"Oh s---," Worthy said as he smiled. "She's taller than me."

The Chiefs' roster lists Worthy at 5-foot-11. By most accounts, Swift stands around one inch shorter than the Chiefs wide receiver. While Swift and Worthy are similar heights when flat-footed, the heels Swift was wearing at the time of the exchange could have made her appear to be taller than Worthy.

Worthy later confirmed Sunday's game marked the first time he met Swift.

"I just met her." Worthy told ABC 30. "It's the video going viral right now. I was like, 'Damn, she's tall. She's taller than me.'"

Worthy added that Swift recognized him because Kansas City selected him in the first round of April's draft.

"We were on the field, and she walked right past me and said, ‘Oh you're the one who got drafted?" Worthy said. "So, we met like that. It was cool."

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, recently said the pop star continues to support him.

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce said earlier this month.

Kelce, 35, is playing in his 12th season in the NFL. He appeared in 16 of 17 games and finished the year with 823 receiving yards.

The 2024 campaign marked the second consecutive year the star tight end did not reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark, which prompted some questions about whether he would step away once the postseason comes to an end.

"I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams," Kelce added.

Kansas City has advanced to the last seven AFC title games. The Chiefs will take on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl Feb. 9 in New Orleans. The Chiefs are vying for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

