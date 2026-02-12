NFL star Myles Garrett turns photographer for girlfriend Chloe Kim's historic Olympic quest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett dominated the NFL this season, winning Defensive Player of the Year unanimously, and now hopes his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, dominates the Olympics.

The 25-year-old completed her qualification run in the women’s halfpipe on Wednesday, and Garrett made sure to capture it all. The 30-year-old was pictured with a camera bag and was snapping photos throughout Kim’s run.

Kim tore her labrum in her left shoulder just a month before the Olympic Games in January after falling in a training session, but is competing. She had the best qualifying run of the day on Wednesday with a score of 90.25.

Kim is seeking a third consecutive gold medal in the women’s halfpipe, and would be the first snowboarder to ever do it. Shaun White, the legendary American snowboarder, won three gold medals in the event, but not in consecutive Olympics.

"I’m just going to do what I came here to do, and if they decide to give it to me, then awesome," Kim said this week, via NBC News.

"But I’m really just grateful to be in the position where I’ve won all these events multiple times. The fact that I’m able to be here and riding and being confident is all I can ask for."

Garrett, who set the NFL’s single-season sack record this season with 23, said that Kim had been a rock for him during the football season and that he wants to be the same for her.

"We're both just so supportive of one another," Garrett told People.

"She's always texting, she's always calling to see how I'm doing during the year and I'm doing the same right now, checking on her, seeing how she's feeling, emotionally and physically."

The couple have been linked since May 2025 and seemed to make their romance official in November 2025 when they shared a pregame kiss.

