©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Browns

NFL star sacks dating speculation, shares pregame kiss with two-time Olympic gold medalist

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim shared a moment before the Browns' win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
After months of speculation, it appears official: Browns superstar Myles Garrett and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim are dating. 

The couple, who have been linked since appearing together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo in May, were shown in a video posted to social media sharing a kiss before the Browns’ 24-10 win on Sunday. 

The Browns’ Instagram posted a clip of Garrett mic’d up taking a picture with Kim and family before the game and captioned the post, "Myles playing on a whole other level since (Chloe Kim) been around, jus sayin."

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim

NFL player Myles Garrett and snowboarder Chloe Kim attend the photo call for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 red carpet at Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, on May 25, 2025. (Jun Sato/WireImage)

In the video, Kim told Garrett, "I got makeup on your jersey," to which the star pass rusher jokingly responded with, "I can’t believe you," as he looked down at his jersey. 

Garrett took a picture with Kim, her father Jong Jin Kim, and the rest of her family. After the picture, the pair kissed. 

The 25-year-old snowboarder wished Garrett luck, and he responded with, "Thank you, love."

SHEDEUR SANDERS IS THE 'MOST POWERFUL BLACK MAN' SINCE OBAMA TOOK OFFICE, NBA CHAMP SAYS

Myles Garrett celebrates

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after the team defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Garrett was outstanding, once again, in the Browns' win as the six-time Pro Bowler recorded three sacks in the win. He leads the NFL in sacks with 18 on the year. 

The 29-year-old has been on a tear recently, as he has an astounding 14 sacks in his last five games. Yet, the NFL’s best pass rusher might not even be the best athlete in his relationship. 

Chloe Kim celebrates

Chloe Kim (USA) is seen during the medals ceremony for the women’s snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10, 2022. (Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports)

Kim, 25, won Olympic gold in the halfpipe in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games. She won the same event in the 2022 Beijing Games, becoming the first female snowboarder to win back-to-back halfpipe gold medals.

Kim is set to compete for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

