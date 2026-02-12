American Olympic gold medalist Breezy Johnson gets engaged during Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletes from around the world traveled to Italy in search of either gold, silver or bronze medals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

But what about a ring?

American gold medalist Breezy Johnson received the added bonus on Thursday as she and her boyfriend Connor Watkins got engaged while in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The proposal came not long after Johnson finished up her run in the alpine skiing women’s super-G.

Watkins proposed to Johnson near the finish line surrounded by members of the U.S. Ski Team.

It was an emphatic, "Yes."

"Huge congrats to Breezy and Connor on their engagement," the U.S. federation wrote on X.

Johnson, 30, showed off her ring to those around her – a blue sapphire, surrounded by white sapphires, set in white gold.

Watkins told NBC News that he had been planning the moment for more than a year. Johnson admitted that she might have had a feeling Watkins would propose after telling him that she "always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics."

It’s been an incredible Olympics for Johnson. She won her first Olympic gold medal in the alpine skiing women’s downhill on Sunday and nearly had a podium spot in the women’s combined.

Johnson didn’t finish the super-G event, though the consolation prize of an engagement ring is likely something she will never forget.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.