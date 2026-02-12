Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

American Olympic gold medalist Breezy Johnson gets engaged during Winter Games

Connor Watkins proposed to Johnson after the women's super-G

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletes from around the world traveled to Italy in search of either gold, silver or bronze medals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

But what about a ring?

American gold medalist Breezy Johnson received the added bonus on Thursday as she and her boyfriend Connor Watkins got engaged while in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The proposal came not long after Johnson finished up her run in the alpine skiing women’s super-G.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Breezy Johnson hugs Connor Watkins

Breezy Johnson hugs Connor Watkins at the finish area of the women's super-G race at the Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Watkins proposed to Johnson near the finish line surrounded by members of the U.S. Ski Team.

It was an emphatic, "Yes."

"Huge congrats to Breezy and Connor on their engagement," the U.S. federation wrote on X.

Johnson, 30, showed off her ring to those around her – a blue sapphire, surrounded by white sapphires, set in white gold.

Breezy Johnson looks at her engagement ring

Breezy Johnson looks at the engagement ring she was given by Connor Watkins at the Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

AMERICAN OLYMPIAN JORDAN STOLZ SETS OLYMPIC RECORD, CAPTURES GOLD IN 1,000-METER RACE

Watkins told NBC News that he had been planning the moment for more than a year. Johnson admitted that she might have had a feeling Watkins would propose after telling him that she "always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics."

It’s been an incredible Olympics for Johnson. She won her first Olympic gold medal in the alpine skiing women’s downhill on Sunday and nearly had a podium spot in the women’s combined.

Breezy Johnson and. Connor Watkins smile

Breezy Johnson and fiance Connor Watkins are interviewed after he proposed to her at the Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson didn’t finish the super-G event, though the consolation prize of an engagement ring is likely something she will never forget.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue