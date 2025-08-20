NFL star chooses side in Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller is one of the best pass-rushers of his generation and has played against some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

While many NFL fans would consider Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time, Miller said Tuesday he’s unsure if he would go that far. He, instead, put Peyton Manning over Brady on his personal list. Miller played with Manning when they were on the Denver Broncos.

"There’s gonna be a debate between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who’s the best, you know, for me, it’ll always be Peyton Manning," Miller said on the "Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel" podcast. "Peyton Manning, he changed the quarterback position from checking … He changed the play. Come on. Check the play. Change the play again. Go over the top. He wasn’t scrambling and doing that and stuff. He did it all with his arm, and it was beautiful, man.

"And Tom Brady obviously, seven Super Bowls over the years. I’ve gotten to know Tom Brady a little bit as well. And you know you root for Tom Brady too. Both of those guys are the greats, for sure."

The Manning vs. Brady debate will rage on for years to come.

The former Broncos and Indianapolis Colts star put up monster numbers consistently. He was a 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time First-Team All-Pro selection, five-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner.

Brady definitely had his number when it came to the postseason. He finished with seven Super Bowl titles in 10 appearances. He was a 15-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He won the NFL MVP award three times.

Miller has carved his own path toward greatness during his career. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl winner.

He has 129.5 sacks in his career with 581 total tackles.