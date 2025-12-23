Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL reporter responds to fake death rumor in hilarious fashion: 'Glitch in the matrix'

Jane Slater is alive and well

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
An internet rumor swirled last week that a longtime NFL reporter had died at the age of 40.

News of Jane Slater's supposed death on social media, but she was quick to shut it down.

An X user posted a screenshot of a post on Facebook that showed Slater in black and white with the graphic "1980-2025" saying she had died at 40. Slater, 45, was born in 1980, but the years written in the post would mean she died at either age 44 or 45.

Jane Slater

NFL Network sideline reporter Jane Slater stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears, at Soldier Field on Dec. 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

"A veteran reporter who covered the Dallas Cowboys—having followed the team for over a decade—has passed away at the age of 40 after a tragic domestic violence incident, leaving behind a 5-year-old child. Her years of dedicated work, along with the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her death, have left loyal fans stunned, devastated, and praying for her and her family," the post read.

The user asked Slater, "did you pass away??"

Jane Slater and TY Hilton

Jane Slater speaks with T.Y. Hilton of the Dallas Cowboys after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS HILARIOUSLY TRASH TALKS STAR DEFENDER IN MIC'D UP MOMENT

"I don’t think so? But does this mean there is (a) glitch in the matrix? I’m gonna wrap myself in bubble wrap until NYE," Slater joked.

If there is one thing the Facebook post got correct, it's that Slater does mainly cover the Cowboys for the NFL Network.

Jane Slater pregame

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater on the sideline prior to an NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Prior to joining in 2016, Slater worked for ESPN and the Longhorn Network, having attended the University of Texas. She also hosted a radio show in Dallas.

