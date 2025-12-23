NFL reporter responds to fake death rumor in hilarious fashion: 'Glitch in the matrix'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An internet rumor swirled last week that a longtime NFL reporter had died at the age of 40.

News of Jane Slater's supposed death on social media, but she was quick to shut it down.

An X user posted a screenshot of a post on Facebook that showed Slater in black and white with the graphic "1980-2025" saying she had died at 40. Slater, 45, was born in 1980, but the years written in the post would mean she died at either age 44 or 45.

"A veteran reporter who covered the Dallas Cowboys—having followed the team for over a decade—has passed away at the age of 40 after a tragic domestic violence incident, leaving behind a 5-year-old child. Her years of dedicated work, along with the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her death, have left loyal fans stunned, devastated, and praying for her and her family," the post read.

The user asked Slater, "did you pass away??"

"I don’t think so? But does this mean there is (a) glitch in the matrix? I’m gonna wrap myself in bubble wrap until NYE," Slater joked.

If there is one thing the Facebook post got correct, it's that Slater does mainly cover the Cowboys for the NFL Network.

Prior to joining in 2016, Slater worked for ESPN and the Longhorn Network, having attended the University of Texas. She also hosted a radio show in Dallas.

