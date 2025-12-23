Steelers' Aaron Rodgers hilariously trash talks star defender in mic'd up moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not only proven that he can still play this season, but that he can still talk trash, too.

Rodgers, 42, chirped Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell during the Steelers' 29-24 win over the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Rodgers began talking trash when he hustled to the sideline, beating the star linebacker to the boundary.

Campbell tumbled once on the sideline, and Rodgers offered to help him up. However, Campbell waited until his teammate, Tyrus Wheat, came over to grab him before eventually latching on to Rodgers’ hand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers took Campbell’s moment to wait for his teammate and let the 25-year-old hear it for spurning his offer.

"Oh, you don’t want me to help pick you up," Rodgers said while Campbell was being hoisted off the turf.

STEELERS COACH MIKE TOMLIN SHOWS SUPPORT FOR STAR WHO TOOK SWING AT LIONS FAN

"Why, 'cause you’re slower than a 42-year-old? Is that why? You’re slower than a 42-year-old."

The four-time MVP has been productive for the 9-6 Steelers this season. In 14 games – Rodgers missed one due to injury – the team has a 9-5 record in his starts while the 10-time Pro Bowler has completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Steelers’ win over the Lions, Rodgers completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown.

If the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they will win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. However, the team will be without star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was suspended for two games for taking a swing at a fan.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.