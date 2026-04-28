Herd Hierarchy: Rams Team to Beat? No Patriots in Top 10? Chiefs Rising After Draft?

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We're right in the middle of the NFL offseason, but there seems to be a clear team to beat emerging. Colin Cowherd agrees with that sentiment.

In the latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy, Cowherd placed a team that's been at No. 1 in several other power rankings in his top spot as well. However, Cowherd thinks that a Super Bowl contender had a sneaky good draft to move them into the No. 2 spot, and the Chicago Bears continued their ascent with a strong performance over the weekend.

So, now that the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, let's take a look at Cowherd's updated top 10, with Super Bowl odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Mike McDaniel, I think, is a perfect fit for Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh. This team knew its issue. They had to get an edge rusher and they had to fix the O-line. Four of their eight pick were offensive linemen. I think I probably have them rate several spots below where they’ll finish."

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think [Eagles offensive coordinator] Sean Mannion is young, but he works. I think between Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown, they’ll be OK once they move off A.J. Brown. It’s a very coordinator-dependent franchise. I think they upgraded in the draft, getting Jonathan Greenard from Minnesota, that will help their pass rush. I have so much respect for the organization and the GM [Howie Roseman]."

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think the Houston Texans have the best defense I’ve seen in this league, in probably about seven to eight years. It's unbelievable. Then they went and got David Montgomery to go with Woody Marks. So they have upgraded the running back room. They added three new starters on the offensive line. The old line has been their enigma and they’ve won multiple playoff games last year with the 27th-ranked O-line. They upgraded their running back room. Tank Dell comes back. They upgraded their O-line and I think have one of the top two or three defensive minds in the game."

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, folks, much like Philadelphia, much like the Rams, the good teams have selective drafts. They need like three or four spots, so they made splash moves getting the best running back in free agency, Kenneth Walker, the best cornerback in the draft [Mansoor Delane] and two guys in the defensive front [Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas] also. Rashee Rice is back from injury. Josh Simmons is back from injury. Patrick Mahomes, ahead of schedule, is back from injury. It's a quarterback-and-coach league. Don’t sell your Chiefs stock, I’ll buy it."

Super Bowl odds: +1500

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Drew Petzing, former Cardinals OC, is a huge upgrade. I don't think he's Ben Johnson, but Arizona last year was like a top 10 third-down offense, and we're like, how? I got a bad offensive line. They have a defensive coach when they were doing it because they have a really smart offensive coordinator. I love their GM [Brad Holmes]. They had to go get a left tackle. They were drafting for specific needs. I think their roster is excellent. It may not be Philadelphia, but it's close. I think they're a playoff team."

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Cowherd's thoughts: "Denver upgraded with Davis Webb at offensive coordinator. A lot of people were interested. They trade for Jaylen Waddle to ensure Bo Nix's continued growth. They were the No. 1 seed last year. Now the Raiders will be better in the division and so will the Chargers. I don't know if they'll be the number one seed, but they went and got Jonah Coleman. They went and got another running back with [RJ] Harvey. Obviously, Sean Payton knows quarterbacks and has a lot of leverage, like Ben Johnson, when it comes to building this team through the draft. They’ve got a stacked offense. Tremendous pass rush. Big home field advantage early in the season in the altitude."

Super Bowl odds: +1900

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think their first two draft picks are home runs. Dillon Thieneman and Iowa center Logan Jones are going to last a long time in this league. Everybody can say they didn’t get a pass rush in, but did they upgrade their offense again and right now, this is an offensive franchise. Their young receiver group is going to grow and Sam Roush is arguably the best blocking tight end that allows them to run 13 personnel. The team lost to the Rams in a playoff game in which the Rams literally played perfect. No drop passes. One or two penalties. No turnovers. This team will vie for the NFC Championship."

Super Bowl odds: +2500



Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't think they're going to be as good. Klint Kubiak … are they as good at coordinator? Tariq Woolen, I mean, he made some mistakes, but he was a large, fast corner. Coby Bryant, Kenneth Walker, I just don't think they'll quite have the juice they did last year. But I love the coach. I love Sam Darnold. John Schnieder drafts and develops. They did get a running back out of Notre Dame [Jadarian Price] that should solve, to some degree, their running back shortage going into the draft."

Super Bowl odds: +950

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like Buffalo's draft. Everybody now, low-hanging fruit, let’s beat up on Brandon Beane. … Skyler Bell, to me, could be one of those players that goes in the fourth round and I keep hearing how bad the draft is. Go watch Skyler Bell from UConn go to Buffalo and end up being a really nice, pleasant surprise. He won't be their No. 1. He may be their No. 3 receiver, but now, when you put him with their slot, their tight ends, James Cook, Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins and Keon Coleman, [Bell] is going to continue to grow. I like him, and they went out and got Bradley Chubb. Their first pick was T.J. Parker, the rush end. I like their draft. I thought they did really well. My take is they'll have a greater sensibility, a little more nuance and touch and satisfaction to their offense. Offensive guy now in the building. I like their draft. I thought they did a really good job with DJ Moore, who's durable. A total pro. The Bears may miss DJ Moore more than people think."

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Rams knew they were taking Ty Simpson. They ended up getting a vertical tight end and an offensive tackle. Keep your eye on the receiver out of Miami [CJ Daniels] in the sixth round, the guy that made that great catch against Notre Dame. The Rams have a history of grabbing receivers in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds that can play. The Puka Nacua situation bothers me, but young people make mistakes. They've got their arms wrapped around that."

Super Bowl odds: +800



