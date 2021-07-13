NFL player vomits on side of road during former teammate's 2019 DWI arrest, video shows

Former first-round pick Mike Hughes was captured on video throwing up all over former Minnesota Vikings teammate Jayron Kearse’s Mercedes during an arrest back in 2019.

TMZ Sports obtained the police video this week and it appeared to show Hughes vomiting all over the side of the road multiple times while officers arrested Kearse for DWI on Oct. 27 of that year in Minneapolis.

Kearse allegedly bypassed a barricade and illegally drove on a highway that was closed for construction around 3:15 a.m. Hughes, who was in the backseat of Kearse’s Mercedes, swung open the right door several times and threw up. In the police video, cops said that they believe Hughes threw up because he consumed too much alcohol.

On the other hand, Kearse was put through sobriety tests. One cop said in the video that he also failed a breathalyzer test. In the video, the police officers said that Kearse had a BAC of .124, which is well above the legal limit of .08.

After they arrested Kearse, police officers went to see Hughes and they said that they found a loaded gun in the car underneath his feet.

Kearse admitted that the gun -- which didn’t have a permit -- was his and Hughes didn’t get charged with anything. Kearse was charged with five misdemeanors, including DWI and possession of a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, according to TMZ Sports.

Kearse signed with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason and Hughes was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs back in May. The two defensive backs were teammates in Minnesota in 2018 and 2019.