NFL places Texans' Jimmie Ward on commissioner exempt list after two arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL announced Tuesday that Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was placed on the reserve/commissioner exempt list.

Ward, 34, faces a felony domestic violence charge from an arrest in June. He was charged with assaulting a family or household member after a woman told authorities Ward strangled and threatened her, according to police records.

Ward was arrested again in August for allegedly violating his bail agreement on that charge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players on the commissioner exempt list are not allowed to attend practices or games. The length of time on the list is determined by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time," the Texans said in a statement to NFL.com in June.

Ward was accused of physically and sexually assaulting the mother of his 3-year-old son while under the influence of crystal meth, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Texas.

The lawsuit accused Ward of choking Cristy West, with whom he was in a long-term relationship, and seeks more than $20 million in damages. West is represented by Tony Buzbee, who has represented many victims in many high-profile sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

TEXANS SAFETY JIMMIE WARD FACES $20M LAWSUIT OVER CRYSTAL METH-FUELED ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Steve Jackson, Ward’s attorney, told KPRC 2 the lawsuit was previously filed in Montgomery County and was dismissed.

"This is the same civil lawsuit that was filed against Mr. Ward by other attorneys who also previously tried and failed in a jury trial to prove that Jimmie was married to Ms. West. It is our intention at this time to focus on the criminal allegations and the upcoming grand jury hearing in hopes of this matter being dismissed."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ward's representatives for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Ward had not practiced during training camp while dealing with a foot injury and was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

He is entering his third season with the Texans and the 12th of his career. Ward spent the first nine seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Ward served as team captain. In 10 games, Ward had 48 combined tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. One of his interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Calen Bullock are expected to start at safety for Houston in Ward’s absence.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

