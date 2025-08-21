Texans safety Jimmie Ward faces $20M civil lawsuit over crystal meth-fueled assault allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward has been accused of physically and sexually assaulting the mother of his three-year-old son while under the influence of crystal meth, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Texas on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Harris County District Court, is in addition to the criminal charge Ward faces following a June 12 arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. He was accused of choking Cristy West, with whom he was in a long-term relationship.

Ward, 34, was also arrested earlier this month for testing positive for alcohol, which was a violation of his bond.

The civil suit, in which West is being represented by Tony Buzbee, is seeking more than $20 million in damages. Buzbee has represented victims in many high-profile sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

In the suit, Ward is accused of forcing his way into West’s home in the early hours of June 12. West alleged that Ward was showing "erratic and aggressive" behavior, and she believed he was under the influence.

"On that night, she suspected he was under the influence of methamphetamines, specifically, crystal meth," the lawsuit read.

The suit also alleged that Ward threatened to kill West on multiple occasions, while slapping and choking her, as well as her being "dragged" into a bedroom.

Due to the alleged altercation, their son woke up and West tried to calm him down. West then alleged that Ward demanded she perform a sexual act on him, and she did so out of fear for her life. Then, the suit stated that West ran out of her home with her son while "naked and visibly injured" after Ward went looking for her cell phone after accusing her of talking to other men. West called 911, and Ward was arrested.

The suit also alleged a previous incident occurred where Ward "lured West" to his Houston home "under the pretense of giving her money for their son’s karate lessons" on April 25.

Ward allegedly told West she had to enter the home, and then into his bedroom, where he grabbed her and demanded a sexual act. West allegedly "resisted, screamed, and managed to leave."

Steve Jackson, Ward’s attorney, told KPRC 2 that this lawsuit was previously filed in Montgomery County and was dismissed.

"This is the same civil lawsuit that was filed against Mr. Ward by other attorneys who also previously tried and failed in a jury trial to prove that Jimmie was married to Ms. West. It is our intention at this time to focus on the criminal allegations and the upcoming grand jury hearing in hopes of this matter being dismissed."

Ward is at Texans training camp, but he is still recovering from foot surgery he underwent during the offseason. He has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of training camp.

Ward is heading into his third season with the Texans, who named him a defensive captain last year. He totaled 48 combined tackles, two interceptions and one returned for a touchdown during the 2024 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.