NFL overtime rules under scrutiny after Chiefs knock out Bills in wild playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling overtime defeat of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday led to NFL fans wanting some type of rule change for next season and beyond.

The Chiefs were awarded the football first thanks to the coin toss going their way. Overtime rules state if the team with possession first scores a touchdown, then they are the winner. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown and the Bills and Josh Allen never got the ball.

NFL fans watching the game spoke out on social media demanding a rule change especially since Josh Allen had four touchdown passes and was denied a rebuttal due to the overtime rules.

If Kansas City would've kicked a field goal, Buffalo would've gotten the ball back to tie the game or score a touchdown for the win.

The Bills and Chiefs went punch-for-punch in the final 2 minutes of regulation.

First, Allen found Gabriel Davis for a 27-yard touchdown pass and completed a two-point conversion to go up 29-26 with 1:54 remaining in the game. That was way too much time for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mahomes found Tyreek Hill across the middle and he sprinted to the end zone, giving a Bills defense the peace sign on his way to the score. The 64-yard touchdown pass helped put the Chiefs back up 33-26.

Allen wasn’t finished.

He led a six-play, 75-yard drive in 49 seconds to give Buffalo the lead back. He found Davis wide open in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. The Bills were up 36-33 with 13 seconds left in the game.

Still, it was too much time for Mahomes.

He found Hill and Kelce on the drive to get in position to give Harrison Butker the chance to tie the game. Butker nailed the 49-yard field to send the game into overtime.

Mahomes finished 33-for-44 with 378 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He had a touchdown each to Hill, Kelce and Byron Pringle.

Allen finished with 329 passing yards with four touchdown passes. Each of his touchdown passes went to Davis, who finished with eight catches for 201 yards.

Buffalo misses out on a Super Bowl appearance at the hands of the Chiefs for the second consecutive season.

It will be interesting to see whether the overtime rules are addressed or revamped during the offseason.