NFL legend says 49ers are 'absolutely crazy' for starting Trey Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about being replaced — the Green Bay Packers drafted his eventual heir to the throne in Aaron Rodgers in 2005, three years before Favre even took his last snap as a Packer.

So maybe it's not that crazy that he has this opinion — but the Hall of Famer had strong words for the San Francisco 49ers and their decision to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and make Trey Lance their quarterback moving forward.

Favre said the Niners are "absolutely crazy" from moving on from the veteran.

"Cutting him or letting him go or asking him to take a pay cut is, to me, absolutely crazy," Favre said on "The 33rd Team." "He’s not as flashy, not near as flashy. He wasn’t their first-round pick. And no offense toward Trey Lance, but what Jimmy has done is win and win, win, win. Again, not flashy, so it’s not the glamorous pick, but my goodness, the guy has won and put them in a position to compete for the Super Bowl year in and year out and deserves that right to keep playing."

49ERS' TREY LANCE DISCUSSES RELATIONSHIP WITH 'BIG BRO' JIMMY GAROPPOLO DESPITE REPLACING HIM AS STARTING QB

San Fran took Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up from the 12th spot to select him. That was the writing on the wall for Garoppolo's eventual, soon-to-be end with the Niners, but he still took them to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years, beating Rodgers in Lambeau Field in the process.

Favre understands that Lance has "tremendous upside," but he hasn't done what Garoppolo has done yet.

"There's a tremendous upside with Trey — there's no question about it. But Jimmy G has been a proven winner. Often times that gets overlooked: 'Is this guy a winner?’ And Garoppolo is definitely a winner," said Favre.

The Niners have granted Garoppolo an opportunity to seek possible trade destinations.