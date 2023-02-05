NFL legend Lawrence Taylor lists top 5 defensive players of all time, leaves off one notable current star

Lawrence Taylor is known in the NFL as being one of the best defensive players of all time.

The New York Giants legend was their No. 2 overall pick in 1981 and made a lasting impact on the franchise and the entire league. He was the Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season in the NFL and went on to win two Super Bowls and be named to 10 Pro Bowl rosters and eight All-Pro First Teams. The Hall of Famer was inducted into Canton in 1999.

But who does he think are the best defensive players of all time?

Taylor named his list in an appearance on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast. Brandon Marshall and the rest of the guests already put Taylor at No. 1.

The former pass-rusher put Reggie White, Deacon Jones, Deion Sanders and Ronnie Lott on his list.

One notable person Taylor didn’t put on the list was Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

"I’ll put him on the list if y’all want me to," Taylor said.

Marshall and Taylor would debate Donald’s bona fides but Taylor said the former wide receiver only considers Donald a top - five defensive player of all time because they played in the same era.

Donald’s numbers are staggering. He’s a nine-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro selection and bolstered his resume with a Super Bowl championship last season.

He has 103 career sacks and 490 career tackles. The 2022 season was the first time in his entire career he played fewer than 14 games. It’s also the first time he recorded fewer than 10 tackles since the 2016 season. He had five this year.