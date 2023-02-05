49ers' Brandon Aiyuk on NFC Championship loss: Eagles got 'extremely lucky'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was still a bit peeved over how the team’s 2022 season ended – with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

The 49ers got behind early and an injury to quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter stymied the offense. Purdy eventually had to play through a hurting elbow as his backup Josh Johnson left the game with a concussion.

Aiyuk appeared on "TheSFNiners" podcast and said he wasn’t sure the Eagles’ defense was all that it’s hyped up to be.

"I don't know fully about that defense," Aiyuk said. "They talk about them being a good defense; I'm not sure. I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game, will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances."

Philadelphia hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a single game since their 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. They only allowed 30 or more points four times during the entire year.

The defense is sure to cause problems for the Kansas City Chiefs and a banged-up Patrick Mahomes. Regardless, Aiyuk believes the Chiefs are the favorite to beat the Eagles.

"If I were going to bet on this game, I would take everything that I own, get it in cash, and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs," the wideout said. "You got to get lucky to win a Super Bowl, and (the Eagles) just got extremely lucky last week, so who's to say they can't do it twice?"

Aiyuk finished the third season of his career appearing in every game for San Francisco. He had a career-high 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.

San Francisco was 13-4 and won the NFC West division title.