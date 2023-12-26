NFL legend critical of Chiefs' performance in loss to Raiders

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner offered a stark warning to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday after he reviewed their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Warner wrote on X he probably witnessed the worst performance from the Chiefs offense since Patrick Mahomes took the reins.

"Watched #Chiefs O & could have been worst overall game by this O in Mahomes era… 1st credit #RaidersD who out-coached & out played KC," Warner wrote, "2nd KC was bad everywhere PM2 missed reads & throws, concepts were confusing, got manhandled upfront, etc… it’s getting late ppl (sic) !!"

It was a rough outing for the Chiefs.

Mahomes was 27 of 44 with 235 passing yards, a touchdown pass, an interception and he was sacked four times. Travis Kelce had five catches for 44 yards.

Malcolm Koonce got to Mahomes three times and Maxx Crosby sacked him once. Jack Jones finished with five total tackles and Bilal Nichols had three. Kansas City outgained Las Vegas, 308-205. The Chiefs ran 18 more plays than the Raiders, too.

Nichols returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jones picked off Mahomes and returned that for a touchdown as well. It’s those two defensive miscues that proved to be the difference maker.

"You see glimpses of us moving the football. You see glimpses of us scoring in the red zone," Mahomes said. "It’s just we haven’t done it consistently enough, game in, game out. We have one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game.

"We have to be more consistent because when you get to the playoffs you have to string some together. So, I think our focus this week is how can we get better against Cincinnati and find a way to beat a good football team."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.