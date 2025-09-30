Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas Razorbacks

NFL legend Brett Favre endorses Jon Gruden for Arkansas head coach

Arkansas fired Sam Pittman after a blowout loss to Notre Dame

Ryan Gaydos
Jon Gruden talks interest in return to coaching on sidelines Video

Jon Gruden talks interest in return to coaching on sidelines

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden appears on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" and talks interest in returning to coaching on the sidelines.

NFL legend Brett Favre endorsed Jon Gruden to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday as the program searches for a replacement for Sam Pittman.

Arkansas fired Pittman on Sunday after the team’s blowout loss to Notre Dame.

Jon Gruden in July 2025

Jon Gruden watches practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I’ve always said Jon Gruden is one of the sharpest minds in football," Favre wrote in a post on X. "His energy, passion, and love for the game are a perfect fit for the SEC...

"Wouldn’t be surprised to see him land somewhere like Arkansas. I could see Gruden being a spark for that program."

Coaching in the SEC is something that Gruden would be interested in – and he’s expressed it as much.

"The only reason I really came here [Georgia] is because I want to coach again," Gruden said in a video in August. "I’m being honest with you. I do not bulls--t either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. 

"I would love it. I would f---ing love it. I’m gonna tell you guys this. What I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. Goddamn. Texas A&M."

Jon Gruden vs Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field on Sept. 19, 2021. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

Gruden revealed recently that he is "working hard to maybe get one more shot."

"Hopefully I’m not done. I’m about to make a comeback…" he said. "Hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me 'cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

Gruden has been out of coaching since an email scandal doomed his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sam Pittman grimaces

Arkansas Razorback head coach Sam Pittman reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

Arkansas named Bobby Petrino the interim head coach after the dismissal of Pittman.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

