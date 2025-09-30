NFL legend Brett Favre endorses Jon Gruden for Arkansas head coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Brett Favre endorsed Jon Gruden to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday as the program searches for a replacement for Sam Pittman.

Arkansas fired Pittman on Sunday after the team’s blowout loss to Notre Dame.

"I’ve always said Jon Gruden is one of the sharpest minds in football," Favre wrote in a post on X. "His energy, passion, and love for the game are a perfect fit for the SEC...

"Wouldn’t be surprised to see him land somewhere like Arkansas. I could see Gruden being a spark for that program."

Coaching in the SEC is something that Gruden would be interested in – and he’s expressed it as much.

"The only reason I really came here [Georgia] is because I want to coach again," Gruden said in a video in August. "I’m being honest with you. I do not bulls--t either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC.

"I would love it. I would f---ing love it. I’m gonna tell you guys this. What I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. Goddamn. Texas A&M."

Gruden revealed recently that he is "working hard to maybe get one more shot."

"Hopefully I’m not done. I’m about to make a comeback…" he said. "Hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me 'cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

Gruden has been out of coaching since an email scandal doomed his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Arkansas named Bobby Petrino the interim head coach after the dismissal of Pittman.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.