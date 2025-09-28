Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas fires football coach Sam Pittman after blowout loss

Notre Dame defeated Arkansas on Saturday, 56-13

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arkansas Razorbacks fired head football coach Sam Pittman and named Bobby Petrino the interim head coach on Sunday following the team’s lopsided loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Razorbacks had no answer for the Fighting Irish’s offense in the 56-13 defeat. Notre Dame put up 42 points on Arkansas in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Carr had four touchdown passes and Jeremiyah Love ran for two scores.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sam Pittman talks to a player

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman talks with offensive lineman Shaq McRoy (71) after McRoy ran for a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The loss dropped Arkansas to 2-3 on the year, but it was apparently the last straw for the university.

"I want to thank Coach Pittman for his service and dedication to the University of Arkansas throughout his time as head coach," athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "From Day 1, you could tell how much this opportunity meant to him. At this time, however, I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful. 

"The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship. As we move forward in the process of finding our next head coach, I am certain we will be able to provide the necessary resources to our staff and team to reach our goals. We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately and that search will include Coach Petrino, who has expressed his desire to be a candidate for the full-time job."

Sam Pittman walks off the field

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman heads to the locker room following a loss to Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

2025 CFP TITLE ODDS: OHIO STATE FAVORED; OREGON, ALABAMA MAKE LEAPS

Pittman was 32-24 since he took the Arkansas job in 2020. The team made three bowl games and won each of them. The Razorbacks were 7-6 last season and won the Liberty Bowl.

Petrino coached at Arkansas from 2008 to 2011. He was fired before the 2012 season officially began after a motorcycle crash sparked a scandal in the program.

Sam Pittman grimaces

Arkansas Razorback head coach Sam Pittman reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was last the head coach at Louisville in 2018. He is 119-56 in 14 years as a head coach in college football.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue