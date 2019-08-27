NFL legend Barry Sanders commends Andrew Luck on way he handled retirement announcement

Barry Sanders knows more than anyone how Andrew Luck is feeling after the quarterback announced his abrupt retirement from the NFL after seven short seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sanders spent 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions before his own abrupt retirement in 1999. The Hall of Fame running back, in an interview Saturday with the New York Daily News, commended Luck over the way he handled his retirement.

ANDREW LUCK BOOS GARNER STRONG REACTIONS FROM NFL PLAYERS: 'IT'S JUST SAD'

“It's a personal decision,” Sanders told the newspaper. “It's extremely difficult [for Luck]. You could tell, just listening to his press conference. He's a bright, sharp, young man. He's got many great options, I would assume, but it's tough for everyone involved. I think he handled it about as well as you could.”

The Daily News noted that Sanders simply faxed the Wichita Eagles in July 1999 that his decision to retire stemmed from his lack of desire to keep playing football. He then revealed in a book the organization’s decision to trade or let go key players helped influence his retirement decision.

US SOCCER GREAT CARLI LLOYD RECEIVES OFFER TO KICK FOR NFL TEAM: TRAINER

Luck announced his retirement Saturday in an emotional press conference.

“I am going to retire. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.

Luck also said his inability to get completely healthy had taken a toll.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I'm in pain, I'm still in pain. It's been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” he said. “It's a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”